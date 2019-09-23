Doniphan County Health Department to hold flu vaccine clinics

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) The Doniphan County Health Department will be offering several flu vaccine clinics in October to help make sure everyone gets their flu shot.

According to the Center for Disease Control, millions of people get the flu each flu season and county officials want to make sure the community is protected.

The following clinics are open to the general public:

October 2:

Wathena Keen Age Center: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Riverside School West Campus: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

October 7:

Leisure Hour Center, Elwood: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Riverside School East Campus: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

October 14:

Highland Senior Center: 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

October 21:

Pioneer Center, Troy: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Troy School (grade school): 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For students, staff, and faculty only:

October 14:

D-West Middle/High School Campus: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

D-West Grade School: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will also be an open immunization clinic every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Health Department located in Troy or by appointment.

Everyone is encouraged to complete a flu shot consent form prior to attending an immunization clinic. Copies are available at each senior center or by clicking here. Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances are accepted.