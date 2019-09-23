(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) The Doniphan County Health Department will be offering several flu vaccine clinics in October to help make sure everyone gets their flu shot.
According to the Center for Disease Control, millions of people get the flu each flu season and county officials want to make sure the community is protected.
The following clinics are open to the general public:
October 2:
- Wathena Keen Age Center: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Riverside School West Campus: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
October 7:
- Leisure Hour Center, Elwood: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Riverside School East Campus: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
October 14:
- Highland Senior Center: 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
October 21:
- Pioneer Center, Troy: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Troy School (grade school): 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For students, staff, and faculty only:
October 14:
- D-West Middle/High School Campus: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- D-West Grade School: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There will also be an open immunization clinic every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Health Department located in Troy or by appointment.
Everyone is encouraged to complete a flu shot consent form prior to attending an immunization clinic. Copies are available at each senior center or by clicking here. Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances are accepted.
Related Content
- Doniphan County Health Department to hold flu vaccine clinics
- St. Joseph Health Department to hold free flu clinic
- Burn Ban Issued for Doniphan County, Kansas
- Mobile pantry comes to Doniphan county
- Hail, winds damage farms in Doniphan County
- Flu Shots Now Available At Andrew County Health Department
- St. Joseph Health Dept. to Host Free Flu Shot Clinic
- Mental health clinic seeks donations
- 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 36 in Doniphan County
- St. Joseph man sentenced in Doniphan County murder case