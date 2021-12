(TROY, Ks.) Kids in Doniphan County will have another chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19 this month.

The health department announced they will hold two more pediatric vaccination clinics.

The first is next Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Then another will be on December 23.

If you have any questions, you can call the Doniphan County Health Department at 785-985-3591.