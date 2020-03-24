Clear
Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health issues Emergency Health Order effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday

The Emergency Health Order will direct all residents of Doniphan County to stay home except for essential activities.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 11:02 AM

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) The Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health has issued an Emergency Health Order that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 26. 

The order directs all residents to remain at home except for essential needs (essential businesses, grocery store, health care needs).

For a full list of essential businesses and other information regarding the order, click here.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 6. 

If an individual has questions, call the Doniphan County Health Department at 785-985-3591.

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
