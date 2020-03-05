Clear

Doniphan County Woman Works to Raise Money for Animal Shelter

Trina Earl is an animal lover and has fostered animals for years and is now teaming up with local volunteers to start a non-profit organization called the Doniphan County Pet Rescue.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

For more information on the Doniphan County Pet Rescue, visit their Facebook page by CLICKING HERE.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
