Doniphan County holding pediatric vaccination clinics

(TROY, Ks.) In Doniphan county, the health department announced it will hold Covid vaccination clinics for kids ages 5 to 17 years old.

The first will be on Tuesday, November 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the second dose on December 14.

The second clinic will be Thursday, December 2, also from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the second dose on December 23.

You must be able to return for the second dose three weeks after the first shot.

You may attend any of the clinics for the first dose.

If you have any questions call the Doniphan County Health Department at 785-985-3591.