Doniphan County law enforcement investigating drop box break-ins

(TROY, Kan.)- Postal and law enforcement officials in Doniphan County are investigating a series of mailbox break-ins at local post offices.

Last Wednesday, Highland Police Department had a report of locks being cut from the Postal Drop Boxes. Information was gained the Postal Drop Box in White Cloud had the locks cut as well. The Postal Inspector's Office was notified and they agreed to work the case internally.

Then last Friday, the Wathena Police Department was notified the Postal Drop Box in Wathena had the locks cut as well. During this investigation, it was learned Troy Post Office and Elwood Post Office Postal Drop Boxes had the locks cut over night as well.

Doniphan County Law Enforcement and the postal inspectors office is reminding everyone to be mindful of where they are dropping off their mail.

"I would say actually go inside the post office to put your mail in the drop box inside the post office instead of putting it in the mailbox on the outside if at all possible," said Doniphan County Sheriff Chad Clary.

Sheriff Clary is also reminding everyone that tampering with any U.S. postal service property is a federal offense.

If you have used a postal drop box in or around Doniphan County to send mail, please follow up with the person you sent mail to and ensure they have received anything you may have sent. If you have sent any payments via the mail using the Drop Box, we are again asking you to ensure the people you sent it to have received this payment and you may need to stop payment on any checks sent.

There is no suspect identified at the time of this press release. Doniphan County Law Enforcement and the Postal Inspectors office is looking for anyone that may have information about these events. Any information helping solve this case please contact Doniphan County Sheriff Department at 785-985-3711.