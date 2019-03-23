Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Evacuations lifted for St. Joseph, Buchanan County Full Story

Doniphan County officials continue monitoring Missouri River level

Doniphan County officials want to see the Missouri River drop to 29 feet and continue dropping before allowing Elwood residents back into town.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 3:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ELWOOD, Ks.)— Doniphan County officials continue to monitor the Missouri River—wanting to see it drop to 29 feet and continue dropping before allowing Elwood residents back into town.

"What we don't want to do is bring residents back to their home and then turnaround and say 'We need you to leave again," Acting Doniphan County PIO Rick Howell said. "Let's go ahead and make sure that everything is right and levels are going to continue to drop, then we can make that determination whether or not residents can return to their home."

Elwood was evacuated Thursday evening. 

As of Saturday afternoon at 2:30, the Missouri River in St. Joseph was sitting at 30.76 feet. 

KQ2 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
For Saturday, expect scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events