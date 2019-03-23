Doniphan County officials continue monitoring Missouri River level

(ELWOOD, Ks.)— Doniphan County officials continue to monitor the Missouri River—wanting to see it drop to 29 feet and continue dropping before allowing Elwood residents back into town.
"What we don't want to do is bring residents back to their home and then turnaround and say 'We need you to leave again," Acting Doniphan County PIO Rick Howell said. "Let's go ahead and make sure that everything is right and levels are going to continue to drop, then we can make that determination whether or not residents can return to their home."
Elwood was evacuated Thursday evening.
As of Saturday afternoon at 2:30, the Missouri River in St. Joseph was sitting at 30.76 feet.
KQ2 will provide more information as it becomes available.
