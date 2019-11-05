Doniphan County passes countywide retailers' sales tax

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Doniphan County voters approved a countywide retailers' sales tax.
The Doniphan County clerk reported 772 voted yes, while 474 voted no for the tax.
The tax is in the amount of one percent for five years and will take effect October 1, 2020.
The funds from the tax will be used for capital improvemen projects, road improvements, a 911 emergency system and other special projects.
