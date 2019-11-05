Clear
Doniphan County passes countywide retailers' sales tax

The Doniphan County clerk reported 772 voted yes, while 474 voted no for the tax.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Doniphan County voters approved a countywide retailers' sales tax.

The tax is in the amount of one percent for five years and will take effect October 1, 2020.

The funds from the tax will be used for capital improvemen projects, road improvements, a 911 emergency system and other special projects.

Wednesday will have some of the warmest temperatures of the week with highs in the upper 50s and maybe lower 60s. This will be short lived because a cold front will bring rain and maybe a rain/snow mix Wednesday night. Any precipitation that falls will be very light.
