Doniphan West USD 111 School District cancels school citing flu cases

(HIGHLAND, Kan.) Doniphan West USD 111 School District canceled school for the next four days because of the flu.
The district announced on Facebook Monday evening that there would no school Tuesday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 14, citing flu-related illnesses.
KQ2 is reaching out to the district for more information on the announcement.
The original Facebook post is attached below.
