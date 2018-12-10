Clear
Doniphan West USD 111 School District cancels school citing flu cases

Doniphan West USD 111 School District cancelled school for the next four days because of the flu.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(HIGHLAND, Kan.) Doniphan West USD 111 School District canceled school for the next four days because of the flu.

The district announced on Facebook Monday evening that there would no school Tuesday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 14, citing flu-related illnesses.

KQ2 is reaching out to the district for more information on the announcement.

The original Facebook post is attached below.

Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. Monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
