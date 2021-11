(TROY, Ks.) Children in Doniphan County will have their chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine today.

The health department is holding a vaccination clinic for ages 5 to 17 today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be another clinic on December 2 also from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department asks that anyone who gets the shot must be able to return for a second dose 3 weeks after the first.

If you have any questions, call the Doniphan County Health Department at 785-985-3591.