Don't throw away that Christmas tree -- here's how you can recycle it

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The presents are opened and the toys are unwrapped. Now it's time to deal with that post-Christmas mess.
The City of St. Joseph is helping you go green with your Christmas tree.
You can drop off your Christmas tree to be recycled at 22nd and Southwest Parkway at the Drake Softball Complex.
Just make sure the tree is bare by getting rid of all decorations and leave it unbagged.
You can drop off a tree now until January 26.
