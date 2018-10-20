Donut Dash raises money for local museums

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The 2018 Donut Dash 5K took place Saturday morning. This year's race began at the Patee House Museum and finished at the Gold-N-Glaze Donut and Coffee Shop, reversed from last year.

The family friendly run is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and serves as a fundraiser for some of St. Joseph's historical sites.

Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, says that the event draws in nearly 200 people and raises around $15,000 each year.

"It raises funds for some of our museums here in St. Joseph," Lilly said. "Like the Patee House, Robidoux Row, Mount Mora. It raises funds for what I think many of us think as those historical museums that tell St. Joseph's story."

The annual event is expected to take place again next year.