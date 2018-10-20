Clear

Donut Dash raises money for local museums

The 2018 Donut Dash 5K took place Saturday morning. This year's race began at the Patee House Museum and finished at the Gold-N-Glaze Donut and Coffee Shop, reversed from last year.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 9:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The 2018 Donut Dash 5K took place Saturday morning. This year's race began at the Patee House Museum and finished at the Gold-N-Glaze Donut and Coffee Shop, reversed from last year.

The family friendly run is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and serves as a fundraiser for some of St. Joseph's historical sites. 

Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, says that the event draws in nearly 200 people and raises around $15,000 each year. 

"It raises funds for some of our museums here in St. Joseph," Lilly said. "Like the Patee House, Robidoux Row, Mount Mora. It raises funds for what I think many of us think as those historical museums that tell St. Joseph's story."

The annual event is expected to take place again next year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
A sun-filled October weekend is on the way. Saturday will see sunny skies but will be a bit breezy. Winds will be from the NNW at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events