Downtown Public Library moving to contactless services

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Old ways that looked to be over are now coming back to the library.

“We are working as much as possible in a contactless environment that means for the most part people are not coming into the door,” said Library Director of the St. Joseph Public Downtown Library, Mary Beth Revels.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state and Buchanan County, the St. Joseph Downtown Public Library is moving to contactless services.

Patrons are not allowed into the library without an appointment.

"I expected to just come in at pick it up, but since there’s been a problem with the pandemic they closed, but they still allowing me to pick it up curbside so i’m happy with that," said Library Patron, Deborah Gentry.

Earlier in the pandemic, the library adopted the Harvard Global Epidemic Risk Levels.

St. Joseph currently stands in the red, which is the worst level.

But library officials say they just want everyone to be safe.

"We do still feel like at the red risk level there is a real worry of passing this pandemic to person to person,” said Revels.

Even though they are closing doors to walk-ins, some customers are understanding of the situation.

"I know when people return their books and things they are very careful keeping things clean and I just appreciate what they are doing,” said Gentry.

And some are glad that the library is taking the extra precautions that other places have not.

"I just wish we would all take this more seriously take it as seriously as the library does accommodate people at the same time,” said Gentry.