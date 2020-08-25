Downtown YMCA to close this fall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The YMCA will be closing it's downtown branch later this fall. The decision ultimately being made in July.

The organization is calling this as consolidation and plans to close on October 1.

The decision comes after months of conversations about financial difficulties in up-keep including maintenance costs and increased levels of competition.

"This is a difficult and painful decision," said Sue White, CEO of the St. Joseph YMCA.

White mentioned that the board met at the first of the year to discuss the future of the downtown location. After the pandemic hit, the effects of COVID-19 pushed the board towards the decision of closing.

"We did ultimately decide to close the downtown YMCA based on the cost to operate and the ability to grow membership and programs for the long term," said White.

White added that even though the downtown "Y" will close, they hope to find other ways to offer programs with the money being saved from the closure.

According to the "Y's" Facebook page, the biggest impact will be the pool racquetball courts, and gym, but plan to find solutions in the community to continue those services as the North Village location does not offer them.

The Campus Family YMCA located in the North Village will remain open.

The St. Joseph Family YMCA is in its 129th year of service as one of the largest human care organizations in the St. Joseph area. The downtown location was built in 1887.