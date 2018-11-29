Clear

Downtown area to host Christmas tree lighting

St. Joseph's downtown will be hosting a Christmas lighting ceremony this weekend.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) This Saturday, retailers are inviting the community to come downtown and enjoy holiday lights, music, and free activities. Small, local businesses are lighting up the downtown this weekend with hopes that merry and bright decorations will boost the local economy. Elementary schoolers on up to high schoolers are slated to provide entertainment throughout the night. The event is being put on by downtown's "First Saturdays," and organizers say it will be a night the whole family can enjoy.

“We're trying to bring back that nostalgic feel of downtown of old with again the lights and the window displays.” Laura Wyeth. Downtown First, said.

The holiday lights are scheduled to go on at 6 p.m. with the flip of a switch at the gazebo stage.

