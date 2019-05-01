Downtown building named after St. Joseph man for service to the community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new building in downtown is being named the Hammond Building to honor the decades of service by Garry Hammond.

Hammond served as the CEO of the Family Guidance Center in St. Joseph for 22 years, just recently retiring.

During his tenure he helped build a permanent location for the FGC in St. Joseph. Hammond also helped broaden their reach to thousands of Northwest Missouri residents by diversifying their behavioral health programming.

"My job as a CEO is helping pull people together to work on a common cause, it's not about one thing I can accomplish, but what can we accomplish as a group and as a society," Hammond said.

In 2017, Hammond led the charge to renovate a historic downtown building at 901 Felix Street.

On Friday, the building will officially by called the Hammond Building.

With utilizing the space of the building, FGC will be able to increase availability of their treatment services.

"Family Guidance is there to serve those who are suffering from a mental illness, substance abuse issues, and the more we can do for those people to help them recover, the stronger the community will be," Hammond said.

In retirement Hammond says he will continue his service by volunteering as a court appointed special advocate.