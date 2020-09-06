Downtown business expands to Lake Contrary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A growing number of people are discovering the newest attraction at Lake Contrary.

The Eclipz Lake Branch is a new business offering paddle boat rides and kayaking.

Dillon Cox, the owner has an interesting story about how he came up with the idea to branch out from his main location of the same name downtown to the lake.

Cox said the Covid-19 pandemic slowed business at his store, and gave him more time to enjoy his hobby of kayaking, he then got the idea to start selling ice cream on the lake, marrying the two ideas to create something new.

Cox officialy opened his new store two weeks ago, he says he's been quietly building a following through social media heading into the Labor Day weekend.

though he's only been at this a couple weeks on the lake, his business is booming. Visitors said they love the idea of having something like this closer to home.

"This is right in town and I don't have to drive an hour away," Mitchele Hunt, visitor said.

"Normally we go to Smithville Lake so it's better to not have as far of a drive to come here," Jayma Massey, a visitor said.

Cox said the support has been tremendous,

"Seeing people come out here is awesome," he said.

The Eclipz Lake Branch is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to sunset. The business will be open Monday, September 7 for the Labor Day Holiday.