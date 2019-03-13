Downtown business owners say area needs more parking

(ST, JOSEPH, Mo.) Downtown St. Joseph business owners want their area to be more customer friendly to pedestrians and drivers.

Concerned business owners voiced their frustrations with a city's limited parking availability, and poorly maintained sidewalks at a city traffic commission meeting Wednesday morning at City Hall.

Those who own businesses downtown said the lack of parking and nice areas to walk are holding back downtown's economic growth.

Members of the Traffic Commission said the meeting was an important first step for concerned citizens to make sure their issues get to city council members' ears.

"This is the first step," David Gentry, Chair, Traffic Commission, "If we pass it then it goes onto the city council, and then they have the final say of yes or no."

The Traffic commission said they plan to conduct a traffic study on the downtown area to determine if extra parking is needed.