Downtown business uses art to attract college students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In an effort to bring more Missouri Western State University students to downtown St. Joseph, Kelly's Pub and Grill is having a mural painted to make students feel more supported in town.

The family who owns the pub has partnered with the university to have the student-designed mural to be of MWSU bell tower and a set of golden Griffon wings on the side of their building. Owners said this will be a new "pic worthy" attraction to give previous and future 'Griffs' alike a reason to visit downtown and maybe visit some other business while there.

"We have this college with is a gem right in our backyard," said Kathy Kelly, one of the family owners. "We need to do more to support and welcome in those students."

Kelly said the mural will give students a reason to stop and explore downtown as they commute to and from campus.

"Missouri Western is kinda known as a 'commuter campus' and we want students who would travel to Kansas City or somewhere else to realize there are support and stuff to do here in town," said Kelly.

The Kelly family contacted Missouri Western to have the mural done a few weeks ago.

"We were just so excited to have an actual Griffon paint the mural and that it will mean something to other students. We are really excited to be that connection between the community and the university," said Kelly.

Indigo Gaydusek is the MWSU class of '19 graduate is painting the mural.

"When I was a student I did come downtown, but not, you know, all the time, so something to just bring us down here is pretty cool," said Gaydusek. " I'm happy I get to use the tools and skills in school for something that's not just an assignment but it's for the community and people will be able to use it and feel like it's theirs because it has a Missouri Western theme."

Gaydusek has spent the last two weeks, hours each day working on the mural.

"It just means so much more to do something like this because its for the university and the St. Joe community," said Gaydusek.

The mural will be finished in the next few weeks. A group of MWSU students will start the next mural in St. Joseph the second week of June.