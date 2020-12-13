Downtown community seeking needed support during Christmas season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Holidays Downtown is a relatively new tradition for the downtown community bringing more foot traffic to the area, business owners in the area are hoping the extra foot traffic will translate into more business to cap off a tough year.

"Downtown’s probably been hurt a little more maybe than some of the chains that are out on the Belt [Highway]." Pat Modlin, owner Felix St. Gourmet/Room 108 said.

This has been a challenging year for small business as the Covid-19 pandemic has kept many at home.

"Overall it’s been slower than last year and prior years," Modlin said.

With attractions like Santa Claus and carriage rides for the whole family, organizers of all the festivities making Covid friendly changes.

"Everybody’s keeping socially distant so its safe," Jason Hudson, Event coordinator said.

Local families are making the best of the holiday shopping experience, also doing their part to support the local economy.

I’ve done some shopping at Nesting Goods and [Blue] Willow Boutique and it’s just really important to support them so they can stay open and enjoy their Christmas too." Angie Downey, a shopper said.

With proper support from shoppers, the downtown business community hopes to survive the economic slump and recover once the pandemic subsides.

"Hopefully we’ll see that pick up in the Springtime and when we get into the later Spring Summertime," Modlin said. "Then we kinda get back to a new normal."

Holidays Downtown occurs Saturdays throughout the Christmas season.