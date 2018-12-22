Downtown decks the halls for Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The downtown area is getting into the spirit of Christmas as the holiday approaches.

Businesses in the area say that feeling is the result of how far the area has come in a short amount of time.

"A lot has happened in the last year for downtown," Dana Massin, business owner, Manic Snail said. "Revitalization, new businesses such as myself have come in."

Massin said she's been downtown since May of this year, and in that time she’s seen the area flourish.

"Every new business that starts just adds a little more to downtown," Massin said. "They make it a place where people want to come to visit and shop and eat."

We found a group of friends sharing a meal at Cafe Brioche just down the street. They told us they just had to come to this location after seeing it featured in a movie. The group just left a showing of Christmas at the Chateau, a movie that features St. Joseph and Cafe Brioche. They told us that was no accident.

"How often can you go to a movie, see your hometown look amazing in the movie and then come to the cafe where most it happens?" Priti Patel, a patron, said.

this time of year the downtown area hosts carriage rides, a crowd favorite by everyone including Santa Claus.

Patrons and business owners alike say they’re entering this holiday season with a sense of pride for their hometown.

"This city has a lot of positive things to offer." Peggy McDonald, a patron said.

"It's been a really exciting season so far," Massin said.