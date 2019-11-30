Downtown flips the switch on holiday lights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2nd Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony was held at Coleman Hawkins Park on Saturday evening.

Horse-drawn carriage rides and carolers of all ages were just some of the many activities going on during the ceremony.

Officials said planning for the holiday lighting event starts as early as March

Members of the 139th Airlift Wing also participated in the event, flipping the switch to turn on the lights.

Organizers shared what makes the lighting ceremony so special for people.

It does bring back the childlike wonder of Christmas which is really want Christmas is all about," Jeff Gates President Downtown First said. "To see lights turn on at once kind of does that for everyone."

The holiday lights will brighten up downtown every evening starting at 6 pm. Every Saturday throughout the holidays all kinds of different events are planned.

