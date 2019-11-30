Clear

Downtown flips the switch on holiday lights

Members of the 139th Airlift Wing officially flipped the switch on the holiday lights Saturday evening.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2nd Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony was held at Coleman Hawkins Park on Saturday evening. 

Horse-drawn carriage rides and carolers of all ages were just some of the many activities going on during the ceremony. 

Officials said planning for the holiday lighting event starts as early as March

Members of the 139th Airlift Wing also participated in the event, flipping the switch to turn on the lights. 

Organizers shared what makes the lighting ceremony so special for people.

It does bring back the childlike wonder of Christmas which is really want Christmas is all about," Jeff Gates President Downtown First said. "To see lights turn on at once kind of does that for everyone." 

The holiday lights will brighten up downtown every evening starting at 6 pm. Every Saturday throughout the holidays all kinds of different events are planned.

More information can be found on the events by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
The winds though will be picking up during the weekend from the southwest before switching around to the northwest as a cold front pushes through on Sunday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. We could even see a slight chance of snow snow flurries or drizzle early Sunday morning, but we'll have a mostly cloudy day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories