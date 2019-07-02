New downtown gates causing controversy with local business owners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Newly constructed steel gates being put up in downtown St. Joseph has been causing some controversy among local business owners.

Andrew Montee has owned Mokaska Coffee, located at 617 Felix Street, for two and a half years. He said the previous City Council passed the initial design of the gates roughly two years ago and didn't consult the local business owners downtown.

"I think they kind of took a lot of people by surprise," Montee said. "A lot of new businesses have opened up since that passed and a lot of us just didn't really see this coming, especially in the way that it did."

The St. Joe Downtown Partnership said they released the designs of the gates a few years back and had them available to look at online and by request.

While Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail (618 Francis Street), said she saw the renderings but felt they didn't quite hold true to what was constructed.

"The renderings that were shared with the community were a bird's eye view which made the gates look pretty small, and in addition to that there were no human figures in the renderings - at least not the ones that I found," Massin said.

She believes the gates were constructed bigger than what they appeared to be in the design, and don't fit in with the aesthetic of downtown.

"The gates look very striking in a negative way from the ground level when they are competing with the historic architecture," Massin said.

Montee echoed her concerns, stating the gates are too bulky and don't blend in or add to the trendy, artistic feel he believes downtown has built up.

"We just want to keep downtown kind of beautiful and keep the trend that we've been doing for the last few years," Montee said. "I'm just not so sure that we nailed this one."

However, not every downtown business owner shares their thoughts. Bobbi Jo Hausman, owner of Bliss Salon (720 Felix Street), said she stands behind the project.

"I think they'll look beautiful when they're all done," Hausman said. "People just need to be a little open-minded."

Rhabecca Boerkircher, executive director of the Downtown Partnership, said the gates are expected to be finished in late July. She said the finishing touches include a brick and stone base, lettering of the street names onto the structures and a 'welcome' archway over the ones at Felix and N. 7th Streets.

"If you look around, we have a lot of black downtown, we have a lot of brick downtown and a lot of stone downtown," Boerkircher said. "So, we tried to combine all of those elements, or rather the architect did."

While the design and construction plan was voted on by council about 2 years ago, Boerkircher said the idea has been around since 2014. She said a group of students were brought in from Kansas State University to develop solutions for downtown.

"They chose Felix Street Square as a project, and it made sense because Mosaic was starting their project with the German-American building and the new parking garage," Boerkircher said. "This is a component of the plan for Felix Street Square."

The gates were constructed for safety, to block off traffic to the Felix and N. 7th Streets area while events are happening at the Square.

"They always had those ugly orange cones out there and people would move them and drive through them and, I mean, it's for the safety of everyone else," Hausman said.

Both Montee and Massin said they agree that safety is a definite concern, but feel another approach should have been taken.

"We think that there's maybe some way to salvage them, something that we can kind of do to make them look a little bit more accommodating, a little bit more pleasing," Montee said.

He shared that a few business owners downtown have discussed the issue with those involved in the construction and design of the gates.

On Monday, councilman Brian Meyers motioned for a stop order for the construction of the gates, asking the council to consider a different approach with the design. It was voted down after a long discussion.

Boerkircher asked that people wait until the gates are finished before passing final judgment.

"They'll look a lot nicer. I think people will be surprised at how nice they look once we're done with them," Boerkircher said.

The council gave the project a $200,000 budget, taken from the Hotel/Motel tax.