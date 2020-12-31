Downtown library in St. Joseph temporarily closed due to COVID exposure

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Downtown Library, 927 Felix St., will be closed until Monday, January 11, 2021 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Contactless library service will continue during that time at the other three branches of the St. Joseph Public Library. No services will be available at the Downtown Library. Patrons who have items on reserve will be contacted so the pick-up library may be changed or the pickup date extended.

The East Hills Library provides contactless service Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Carnegie Library provides the service Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Washington Park Library provides the service Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

For questions please contact Library Director Mary Beth Revels, 816-232-4038 or mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us