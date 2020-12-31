Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Downtown library in St. Joseph temporarily closed due to COVID exposure

The Downtown Library will be closed until Monday, January 11, 2021 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:12 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Downtown Library, 927 Felix St., will be closed until Monday, January 11, 2021 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Contactless library service will continue during that time at the other three branches of the St. Joseph Public Library. No services will be available at the Downtown Library. Patrons who have items on reserve will be contacted so the pick-up library may be changed or the pickup date extended.

The East Hills Library provides contactless service Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Carnegie Library provides the service Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Washington Park Library provides the service Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

For questions please contact Library Director Mary Beth Revels, 816-232-4038 or mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories