Downtown lights up for the holidays

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Crowds of people turned out to see Coleman Hawkins Park come alive with holiday lights Saturday night.

The rain made for a busy morning as organizers adjusted the event schedule for the annual lighting downtown.

The event featured carriage rides, free hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa. The parade was canceled, bands had to move indoors, But it didn't keep people from venturing downtown to enjoy the lights.

Organizers say they're happy to see the event grow.

"It's an exciting thing to be a part of," Jeff Gates, Organizer, said. "We love our downtown and we just want people to realize what's going on downtown and how fun it is."

This year the downtown has decided to extend the festivities throughout the month.