Clear

Downtown lights up for the holidays

Downtown area holds a lighting ceremony kicking off holiday a season of events for the area.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 11:43 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Crowds of people turned out to see Coleman Hawkins Park come alive with holiday lights Saturday night.

The rain made for a busy morning as organizers adjusted the event schedule for the annual lighting downtown.

The event featured carriage rides, free hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa. The parade was canceled, bands had to move indoors, But it didn't keep people from venturing downtown to enjoy the lights. 

Organizers say they're happy to see the event grow.

"It's an exciting thing to be a part of," Jeff Gates, Organizer, said. "We love our downtown and we just want people to realize what's going on downtown and how fun it is."

This year the downtown has decided to extend the festivities throughout the month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking the chance for snow showers overnight. Cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow overnight. Accumulations are likely north of St. Joseph but we could see some on grassy surfaces in the St. Joseph area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events