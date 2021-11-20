Clear
Downtown park cleanup for lighting ceremony

Groups partnered up to clean the park in downtown St. Joseph to prepare for the lighting ceremony the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 1:27 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Downtown Association is getting the park ready for the holidays.

The group partnered with Main Street St. Joseph to clean up the park; raking leaves, removing some of the old trees and planting new ones, all preparing for the lighting ceremony. The historic trees in the park were diseased so they were replaced.

Even businesses downtown are decorating their windows for the holidays.

"Yeah Santa's coming so we want to make sure we're cleaning up for Santa's visit. He'll be here for the lighting ceremony he's going to switch on the lights next week. So we want to make it extra special for Santa and Mrs. Claus," downtown liaison Christy George said.

The downtown lighting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday November 27th and the lights will come on at 6 p.m.

