Downtown parking garage will begin requiring tickets to park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Drivers pulling into the parking garage on 8th and Felix Street on Monday will need a ticket to get in.

St. Joseph's Downtown Association announced on Facebook they will be installing a new overhead garage door to the parking garage. Drivers will be required to grab a free scannable ticket to get inside the garage, as well as the lobby and elevator area.

It's a new security measure the association said will keep those exploring and working downtown safe.

“Especially for the holidays and daylight savings. It’s getting darker and we want them to know that we care about your safety as you come downtown,” said Christy George, Downtown Liaison.

Christy George, Downtown Liaison said the association has had some issues in the past with people not using the garage and the elevator for its intended purpose.

“We want to keep it to where only the people who should be inside the parking garage, who have a car and are coming in to use services or shop or get food, that those people are inside the parking garage and not other people. So, it’s just about safety," said George.

While it will be a new security feature, there will be no extra cost for drivers.

Parking inside the garage will remain free.

Staff hope this upgrade will increase downtown traffic and bring more business to the area.

“So, it’s just one extra element that we’re adding to make sure people feel safe,” said George.

For those who misplace their parking ticket, staff said drivers can use the phone outside the garage's doors to call and recover the lost ticket.