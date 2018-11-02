Downtown walk highlights homeless services

(St. Joseph,MO) Friday night over 100 people walked the streets of downtown during the annual Walk for the Homeless fundraiser.

The two mile walking tour highlighted 14 different downtown agencies that provide services homeless individuals including shelter, food and medical care.

Cameron Corbet, Marketing and Communications Manager for Northwest Health Services, said the walk is a fundraiser for homeless services that helps the community understand what the homeless in the community need.

“It’s just good to get awareness out there to the community about what’s available and what’s missing as well. It kind of helps them[participants] understand what we need. What our homeless community needs here in St. Joseph,” Corbet said.

The walk also helps people become advocates in the community, by informing the public of the services for people needing help.

Missouri Western Social Work Department donated approximately $1,100 for the cause, and a portion of each registration fee will go to benefit homeless services in St. Joseph. The proceeds from the walk provide funds to purchase things like ID cards, birth certificates and transportation passes for the homeless community.

The annual walk is a collaboration between Northwest Health Services, Missouri Western State University and Summers Motors.