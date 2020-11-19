Clear
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dozens of Airmen reunited with families at Rosecrans

The 139th Airlift wing said about 100-150 airmen returned home this week.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week, dozens of airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing returned home from a 5 month deployment in the middle east.

"It’s about the most amazing feeling I’ve ever had," Colton Vollan, returning airman, said.

Each one of the returning airmen's families eagerly awaited their arrival, perhaps more so this year.

"It was really awesome that we were able to come on base and see them return." Heather Dudzenski, family member said.

While Covid-19 hasn’t stopped these reunions from happening altogether, it has brought changes.

In addition to mask usage, hugs were a little tighter and kisses were a little longer. Families said with so many losing loved ones during this pandemic, being together again comes with a new level of gratitude.

"I’m a nurse, I work with Covid patients and I’m seeing a lot of people lose their loved ones," Becky Hutchison, a family member said. "To know that we’re all healthy and safe and he came back to us healthy and safe, we could not be more thankful for that."

With social gatherings are discouraged, airmen and their families are planning to stay together throughout the holiday season.

Between 100-150 airmen returned to the military base this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories