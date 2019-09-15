Dozens rappel down eight-story building for Over the Edge fundraising event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dozens of people stepped over the edge of an eight-story building in downtown St. Joseph Friday and Saturday to help raise money for a good cause.

It was the second annual Over the Edge fundraiser for the Voices of Courage Children's Advocacy Center. The non-profit provides resources and counseling for children who have experienced trauma or abuse.

"The courage it takes for the kids to come in and expose what they've been through, what they do is just unbelievable courage," Mark Hausman, Children's Advocacy Center Board, said.

The Center said nearly 600 children in 15 counties in Northwest Missouri utilized their services in 2018 alone.

"It's really important that we support them," Judy Hausman, Over the Edge volunteer, said. "This is the beginning of the rest of their lives and so we really need to do that."

Anyone who signed up to participate in the fundraiser also pledged to raise or donate $1,000 to the Advocacy Center. About 40-45 people took part in the event.

The Over the Edge team travels internationally to help different organizations with fundraising events. Those who participate are geared-up and taken through a quick training exercise before rappelling down the side of a building.

"They are very professional, they bring in all the equipment," Mark said. "They have a perfect safety record, and if you've ever been through it you know how safety-oriented they are."

The rappellers scaled-down the eight-story Hillyard Building on 4th and Faraon Streets. Nearly $40,000 was raised during the fundraising event.

"It was a great experience and I would be right there doing it again," Judy said.