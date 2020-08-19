Dr. Birx met with state officials on Missouri's progress on fighting the coronavirus

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) There were words of advice and encouragement from the White House in Missouri’s fight against COVID-19.

The state got a personal visit from one of the Trump Administration’s top health experts on the coronavirus.

Dr. Debra Birx met with governor Mike Parson Tuesday and other state health experts on the state's progress on fighting COVID-19.

While answering questions from the media, Birx said she was especially pleased with Missouri’s “boxed in” strategy of isolating and quarantining those who tested positive for COVID-19 in nursing homes and other large places of business.

In her nationwide tour of states, Birx said she's learning something new everywhere she goes.

“We can have the schools open, we can have the universities and colleges open. We can have the sports team, but we all have to do our part to get these cases down no matter where you live in the United States,” Birx said.

Birx recommends that all businesses have their own mask mandate and also everyone to practice social distancing. She also said people should avoid going to any large social gatherings that do not involve masks.