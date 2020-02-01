Dream Come True: Savannah teen battling cancer ready for Super Bowl

(MIAMI)— Savannah, Mo. teenager Will Walker is enjoying his weekend in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.
Walker is a huge Chiefs' fan and can't wait until Sunday's game.
He said he is very thankful for everyone's donations and support as he continues to battle cancer.
