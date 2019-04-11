Clear

Dream Factory grants 4-year-old St. Joseph boy's wishes

Dream Factory sends St. Joseph boy, family to Disney World.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Dream Factory treated a 4-year-old boy and his family to a party at La Mesa's In St. Joseph, Thursday night.

Aiden Sarnowski, of St. Joseph, Missouri, suffers from Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) which is a type of cancer. Sarcomas are cancers that develop from connective tissues in the body, such as muscles, fat, bones, the linings of joints, or blood vessels.

Aiden will start radiation treatment after chemotherapy. 

Aiden and his family will also head to Disney World at the end of the month. 

The Dream Factory grants dreams to chronically and critically ill children throughout the United States. The Northwest Missouri chapter is headquartered in St. Joseph.

