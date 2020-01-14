Clear
Dream Foundation grants wish for St. Joseph woman with MS

Amy Whitham loves cats, her family, and music by Prince. The Dream Foundation granted Whitham's wish for a shopping spree Monday and made sure the special day included all three of her loves.

Monday, Whitham received a shopping spree at East Hills Shopping Center from the Dream Foundation. According to its website, the non-profit serves terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life dreams that offer inspiration, comfort, and closure.

Whitham has been battling Multiple Sclerosis for the last 20 years. She has Primary Progressive MS, unlike Remitting and Relapsing which comes in waves, the condition continues to worsen from onset without definitive relapses.

Stefanie Nold, a social worker at Freudenthal Home-based Healthcare, gathered on the information to submit Whitham's wish to the Dream Foundation. Nold said that while heading to the mall may be routine for you and your family, it's something Whitham hasn't done in years.

“I needed some new clothes so this was a perfect thing to do is come out here,” Whitham said. "It's just perfect because I get to see all of these people that I love in one setting.”

With her dad, sister, and hospice helpers gathered around in the mall lobby her wish to go on a shopping spree was granted Monday. With her favorite Prince songs playing, she was also given gifts from East Hills, Kay Jewelers, and other stores.

“She is just so strong,” said Larry Whitham, Amy Whitham's dad. “That's just the way she is. If that was me, I couldn't handle it.”

The Whitham family got VIP treatment from mall stores including Maurice's. 

On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
