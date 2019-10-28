Drive Thru Drug Take Back event held at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A steady trickle of cars came to the former sears parking of East Hills Mall Saturday for a drive-through Drug Take Back event.

the event was just one of many similar events happening simultaneously across the country. St. Joseph Police teamed up with the Sheriff Drug Task Force and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance to provide a place where people could safely and easily dispose of their old prescription medications.

"It’s a good opportunity to get the unused medication out of your medicine cabinet so they don’t end up in the hands of people who don’t need or own them." Angela Reynolds, Drug-Free Community Coalition said.

Kids who are part of the Youth Alliance volunteered their time sorting through bags full of old prescription medication left behind by drivers. Pill bottles were recycled and donated to the Social Welfare Board.

With concerns over the current opioid epidemic in the state and across the country at a high level, police stressed the importance of drug take-back events, they said everyone has to be aware now more than ever of ways unauthorized people can get their hands on medications.

"The better job we can do at getting those medications out of our homes the better off we are." Sgt. Larry Stobbs SJPD said.

Organizers of the take-back said the message is sticking with people, previous events held locally have seen as many as 1000 lbs. of old prescription drugs collected.