Driver arrested, charged in hit-and-run at apartment complex

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Police arrested Galen Deatherage in connection with the crash that happened Friday at St. Francis Apartments in St. Joseph.

Deatherage is charged with felony third-degree assault.

According to court documents, Deatherage was dropping off a passenger at the apartment complex on S. 38th Street when he drove his car toward a pedestrian walking in front of the building.

Deatherage allegedly hit the pedestrian, then sped up as the man was clinging to the hood of the car. Deatherage continued to drive over a curb and through a yard before hitting a metal handicap parking sign. The man was thrown off the hood of the car when Deatherage suddenly stopped.

The mas was taken to the hospital. It's not known why Deatherage allegedly attacked the man with his vehicle.

A probable cause statement shows Deatherage is homeless with no ties to the area.