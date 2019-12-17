(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run accident that sent one person to the hospital.
Police arrested Galen Deatherage in connection with the crash that happened Friday at St. Francis Apartments in St. Joseph.
Deatherage is charged with felony third-degree assault.
According to court documents, Deatherage was dropping off a passenger at the apartment complex on S. 38th Street when he drove his car toward a pedestrian walking in front of the building.
Deatherage allegedly hit the pedestrian, then sped up as the man was clinging to the hood of the car. Deatherage continued to drive over a curb and through a yard before hitting a metal handicap parking sign. The man was thrown off the hood of the car when Deatherage suddenly stopped.
The mas was taken to the hospital. It's not known why Deatherage allegedly attacked the man with his vehicle.
A probable cause statement shows Deatherage is homeless with no ties to the area.
Related Content
- Driver arrested, charged in hit-and-run at apartment complex
- Fire displaces dozens from apartment complex
- Houses, apartment complexes leveled from tornado that hit major Ohio city
- Suspect Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
- Veteran, Neighbors Fight Apartment Complex Over Flag Display
- 2-Year-Old Dies after Shooting at Apartment Complex
- Police Searching for Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run Accident
- Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
- Police search for driver in Belt Highway hit-and-run
- Police searching for driver involved in hit and run crash