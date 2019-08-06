Driver charged after fleeing from police causing crash in St. Joseph Monday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged Kevin M. Clark, 37, in connection to the crash that resulted in the injury of two people including a child.

Clark is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident at this time.

The crash Clark was involved in happened on Monday on the 800 block of Patee St.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KQ2, police believe Clark committed the crimes of assault with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest/stop/detention causing danger of serious injury or death by flight in motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and leaving the scene of a serious injury crash. At this time, Clark has only been charged with leaving the scene of the accident.

The probable cause statement says that Clark operated a motor vehicle on the roadway while having a revoked license. Clark was driving the vehicle at high speeds while not stopping at stop signs. Police attempted to stop Clark for expired plates, but Clark continued to speed up. Clark then struck an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Patee and S. 9th streets after not stopping at another stop sign.

The impact of the crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle Clark struck and caused serious injuries to two passengers in the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement. Clark fled the scene of the crash on foot, eventually returning to his vehicle to recover an unknown item from the passenger side. He then fled on foot again from the scene. Clark was arrested a few blocks away while fleeing the area on foot.

The probable cause statement goes on to say that Clark has a lengthy criminal history from different states and that he stated he is from Alaska.

An update from Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department on Tuesday said that one adult passenger in the vehicle is still in the intensive care unit. The child injured in the crash was transported to Children's Mercy in Kansas City and is reported as stable.

Clark is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.