Driver charged in DWI-fatality accident to remain behind bars

A St. Joseph man who is suspected in being involved in a fatal head-on crash on Interstate 29 was in court Tuesday morning.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 10:18 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man who is suspected in being involved in a fatal head-on crash on Interstate 29 was in court Tuesday morning.

Roger Moe, 52, appeared in an Andrew County courtroom on Tuesday where he was denied bond.

Moe is suspected of being involved in a head-on crash on I-29 in Andrew county earlier this month. According to authorities, Moe was driving on the wrong side of I-29 when he collided with another vehicle. Austin Cross, 22, was a passenger in that vehicle and died from his injuries last week. The driver of Cross' vehicle, Corey Brueggeman, 21, suffered minor injuries.

Moe was charged with 2nd degree murder on Monday and faces charges for DWI, resisting arrest, driving in the wrong direction and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Moe is expected be in court again on November 27.

A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.
