Driver charged with felony DWI after fatal crash Friday

Steven Anthony Ayala was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance before driving into oncoming traffic and causing the death of Savannah Domann.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:54 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County prosecutors have formally charged Steven Anthony Ayala after allegedly causing a fatal accident on Friday, January 14. 

According to court documents, Ayala was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance in the area of the 1500 block of South Belt Highway.

His vehicle drove into the southbound lanes while traveling north and collided with 26-year-old Savannah Domann's vehicle.

Domann was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ayala was arrested at the scene and gave a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.015 percent. He also admitted to using clonazepam and naloxone before the crash.

Ayala has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated. 

