Driver charged with felony DWI after fatal crash Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County prosecutors have formally charged Steven Anthony Ayala after allegedly causing a fatal accident on Friday, January 14.

According to court documents, Ayala was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance in the area of the 1500 block of South Belt Highway.

His vehicle drove into the southbound lanes while traveling north and collided with 26-year-old Savannah Domann's vehicle.

Domann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ayala was arrested at the scene and gave a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.015 percent. He also admitted to using clonazepam and naloxone before the crash.

Ayala has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated.