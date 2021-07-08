Driver crashes into MoDOT protective trailer in work zone

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation saw another work zone crash involving a MoDOT vehicle in northwest Missouri.

The accident happened on Highway 36 in Caldwell County on Tuesday.

MoDOT tweeted that crews were painting stripes on the highway when a driver hit a protective trailer known as a truck-mounted attenuator.

No one was hurt in the accident.

MoDOT said this was the third accident involving a TMA in northwest Missouri this year. Across the state, there have been 35 accidents involving TMAs so far in 2021.