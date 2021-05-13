Driver ejected after a car crash in Gower

(GOWER, Mo.) Thursday, three people are hospitalized after a car accident where a driver was ejected.

According to MSHP, the accident happened at 8:30 a.m. where two cars collided at the intersection of 116 Hwy and Route B when a driver attempted to turn East onto the highway.

Both vehicles ran off the side of the road and into a home's front yard. One car hit the side of the home; that driver was ejected from the vehicle. The homeowner was home at the time, but was uninjured.

All three people involved were transported to Mosaic Life Care with unknown injuries. Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.