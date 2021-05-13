Clear
Driver ejected after a car crash in Gower

One car hit the side of the home; that driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Posted: May 13, 2021 2:06 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(GOWER, Mo.) Thursday, three people are hospitalized after a car accident where a driver was ejected. 

According to MSHP, the accident happened at 8:30 a.m. where two cars collided at the intersection of 116 Hwy and Route B when a driver attempted to turn East onto the highway.

Both vehicles ran off the side of the road and into a home's front yard. One car hit the side of the home; that driver was ejected from the vehicle. The homeowner was home at the time, but was uninjured. 

All three people involved were transported to Mosaic Life Care with unknown injuries. Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Today we had another comfortable and mild day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase across the area tonight into Friday morning. Rain chances will also start to increase tomorrow morning with the chance for scattered showers mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. The rain will be light on Friday with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Rain chances will continue this weekend as temperatures warm to around average in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend however no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times with most areas seeing around 2-3 inches of rain by Monday. Rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures remain around average.
