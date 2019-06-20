Clear
Police: Driver ejected after a SUV runs a red light

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver was ejected from a vehicle after another vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Frederick and Riverside Road.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say the driver of a yellow Jeep tried to stop to avoid being hit by the SUV that ran the red light, but the Jeep's brakes locked up and the vehicle overturned. That's when the driver was ejected.

According to St. Joseph Police, the driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the SUV refused medical.

The two drivers were the only people involved in the accident.

