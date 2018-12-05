Clear
Driver ejected, killed in crash near Tarkio

A 51-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Tarkio.

Dec. 5, 2018

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 51-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Tarkio.

The crash happened at 1:58 p.m. on Route N in Atchison County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tommy Swisher, of Wasola, Mo., was ejected after his Alero went off the side of the road, overcorrected and began to skid. The Alero hit several large pieces of concrete causing it to overturn.

Swisher was pronounced dead at Fairfax Community Hospital.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
