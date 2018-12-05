Driver ejected, killed in crash near Tarkio

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 51-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Tarkio.
The crash happened at 1:58 p.m. on Route N in Atchison County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tommy Swisher, of Wasola, Mo., was ejected after his Alero went off the side of the road, overcorrected and began to skid. The Alero hit several large pieces of concrete causing it to overturn.
Swisher was pronounced dead at Fairfax Community Hospital.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
