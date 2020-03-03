(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway A near U.S. 71 Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers said the driver was heading towards Fillmore around 4:30 p.m. when the driver went off the right side of the road. rolled, and was ejected.
Authorities said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
They are not releasing the driver’s name until the next of kin is notified.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time, according to troopers.
Highway A was closed while troopers worked the scene.
Related Content
- Driver ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County
- Driver ejected, killed in crash near Tarkio
- Man killed in single vehicle crash
- Woman killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash in Atchison County, Missouri
- Platte City Teenager Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
- Semi-truck driver life-flighted after ejected from truck
- Teen Seriously Injured in Andrew County Crash
- Two men seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Nodaway County
- Man injured after being ejected from motorcycle in Buchanan County
- Man seriously injured after car overturns on I-229, ejected from vehicle
Scroll for more content...