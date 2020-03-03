Clear

Driver ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County

Troopers said the driver was heading towards Fillmore around 4:30 p.m. when the driver went off the right side of the road. rolled, and was ejected.

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway A near U.S. 71 Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

They are not releasing the driver’s name until the next of kin is notified.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time, according to troopers.

Highway A was closed while troopers worked the scene.

