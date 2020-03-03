Driver ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway A near U.S. 71 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the driver was heading towards Fillmore around 4:30 p.m. when the driver went off the right side of the road. rolled, and was ejected.

Authorities said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

They are not releasing the driver’s name until the next of kin is notified.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time, according to troopers.

Highway A was closed while troopers worked the scene.