Driver falls asleep, crashes into wall outside former Geiger Mansion

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near 25th and Frederick Avenue.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 2:12 PM

Photo Gallery 3 Images

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver who feel asleep at the wheel suffered minor injuries after crashing into a wall, according to St. Joseph police.

Police said the driver was northbound on 25th Street when the vehicle hit a stone retaining wall outside the former Geiger Mansion on Frederick Avenue.

Police said the driver was asleep at the time of the crash.


