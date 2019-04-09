Driver falls asleep, crashes into wall outside former Geiger Mansion

Photo Gallery 3 Images
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver who feel asleep at the wheel suffered minor injuries after crashing into a wall, according to St. Joseph police.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near 25th and Frederick Avenue.
Police said the driver was northbound on 25th Street when the vehicle hit a stone retaining wall outside the former Geiger Mansion on Frederick Avenue.
Police said the driver was asleep at the time of the crash.
