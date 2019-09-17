Driver fled scene of crash involving a stolen vehicle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating a crash after a driver fled the scene.

Police say a stolen Prius collided with an SUV on the North Belt Highway at Beck Road.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

After the collision, the driver of the Prius ran from the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a white male.

No word on the number of injuries, but police say only minor injuries were reported.