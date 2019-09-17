(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating a crash after a driver fled the scene.
Police say a stolen Prius collided with an SUV on the North Belt Highway at Beck Road.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
After the collision, the driver of the Prius ran from the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a white male.
No word on the number of injuries, but police say only minor injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Driver fled scene of crash involving a stolen vehicle
- 2 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Highway 59
- Four vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash
- Police searching for driver involved in hit and run crash
- MODOT Vehicle Involved in Accident on I-29
- Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident
- Building Damaged after Vehicle Crash
- Car crashes into multiple vehicles, police suspect alcohol may have been involved
- Three vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph
- Two vehicles involved in accident on Highway 59
Scroll for more content...