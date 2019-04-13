Clear

Driver in custody following crash into power pole in St. Joseph

A single-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon knocked out power to more than 1,400 people and the person responsible is in custody.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a black Ford Taurus was driving southbound on Lake Ave. in St. Joseph at around 5 p.m. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and slammed into a power pole near Wyoming St.

The power pole had several transformers on it.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, " Officer Patrick Zeamer said. "But we have a person in custody who we believe is the driver. At this time it is being investigated."

KCP&L was called to the scene and power was restored to the area a few hours later.

Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy as a system misses us to our south and east. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. For Sunday, clouds will decrease as the system moves away and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs stay cool in the 50s.
