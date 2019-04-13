Driver in custody following crash into power pole in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A single-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon knocked out power to more than 1,400 people and the person responsible is in custody.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a black Ford Taurus was driving southbound on Lake Ave. in St. Joseph at around 5 p.m. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and slammed into a power pole near Wyoming St.

The power pole had several transformers on it.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, " Officer Patrick Zeamer said. "But we have a person in custody who we believe is the driver. At this time it is being investigated."

KCP&L was called to the scene and power was restored to the area a few hours later.