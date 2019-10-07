Driver in deadly crash allegedly under the influence of alcohol, charged with involuntary manslaughter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The driver involved in a fatal crash in St. Joseph has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police suspect alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged 42-year-old Jeremy W. Livingston with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. Livingston is believed to have been driving the vehicle when it crashed into a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave. and Lovers Lane on September 23. Danielle M. Grable, 36, was killed in the crash.
Court documents allege Livingston was driving south on Lovers Lane from 22nd Street at a high rate of speed in a 1988 Ford Mustang while under the influence of alcohol. Livingston was passing cars on the left side of the road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
The crash caused the passenger, Grable, to be partly ejected from the vehicle. She was killed during the crash.
The probable cause statement goes on to say that Livingston has a criminal history including a previous DWI and other driving infractions.
Livingston is expected to be in court on Tuesday for arraignment.
