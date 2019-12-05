Clear

Driver injured after Belt Highway crash

One person was taken to the hospital.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver was taken to the hospital after a car crash along the Belt Highway Thursday.

Police said a silver Honda Accord attempted to turn south on the Belt in front of a gold Kia Soul when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The crash knocked traffic on the Belt down to one lane in both directions as crews worked to clean up the mess. Police said the holiday season typically sees more traffic and urge drivers to be cautious.

"Be careful when you pull out from the drives. Make sure it's clear in both directions, make sure you have a good line of sight to see before you pull out, especially with the holiday season everyone's traveling trying to get shopping done, just be mindful of other drivers."

The driver of the gold Kia was not hurt.


