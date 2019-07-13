Clear

Driver injured after colliding with building on St. Joseph Ave.

A St. Joseph building has been damaged after police say a car crashed into it early Saturday evening.

The accident happened on the 2600 block of St. Joseph Avenue around 4:30 p.m. 

Officers said only one person was in car at the time of the crash - that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Police tell us they believe the driver may have been inattentive while driving when they veered off the roadway, colliding with the building.

